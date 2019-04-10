Omar met BJP chief after 2014 polls: Sajad

April 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

‘He discussed Govt formation, wanted to be CM of BJP-NC Govt for 3 yrs’

Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Lone Tuesday claimed that National Conference leader Omar Abdullah had met BJP president Amit Shah after the 2014 assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir with an aim to form government in the state.

"Omar Abdullah met BJP president and he was accompanied by two other persons. They were with him (Shah) for two-and-a-half hours. He asked for support for government formation saying I will be chief minister for three years and for three years, there will be a BJP chief minister," Lone, who himself has been an ally of the BJP, claimed while addressing an election rally at his hometown Handwara in north Kashmir Kupwara district.

There were murmurs about such a meeting in 2014 but all the speculation were put to rest by BJP general secretary Ram Madhav then who had tweeted on December 24, 2014 that no such meeting had taken place.

Lone said Omar, who has been beating everyone with the BJP stick, is in fact a BJP reject. “Let him rebut what we are saying.”

“Omar has been accusing every political opponent of being close to BJP. May I ask Omar that if he is so ideologically opposed to BJP, then why did he meet their top leadership for more than two and a half hours? Why did he beg for their support to become the Chief Minister? He was he so desperate for their support that he was even willing to accept a Jammu’s CM for three years. However, his offer was rejected by the BJP leadership after which he has been beating everyone with the BJP stick. Had BJP accepted his offer, he would have whole heartedly accepted the BJP and their demand for Chief Minister from Jammu,” the PC chairman said.

Lone claimed that the mobile coordinates of Omar and the BJP leaders would establish that there was a meeting.

"I received threats the entire night. I was told if you reveal this, we will get the BJP to issue a denial," he added.

Lone said there would be a second part to his claims after April 11.





