Omar, Mehbooba welcome SC direction

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 22:
Former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti on Friday welcomed Supreme Court's directive to 11 states to take prompt action to prevent incidents of threat, assault and social boycott of Kashmiris in the aftermath of the Pulwama militant attack.
"Grateful to the Hon Supreme Court of India for doing what our elected leadership in Delhi should have been doing. The union HRD minister was busy living in denial & a Governor was busy issuing threats. Thank goodness the Hon SC stepped in," Omar tweeted.
The chief secretaries and DGPs of Maharashtra, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand, and the Delhi Police commissioner have been directed by the apex court to prevent incidents of "threat, assault and social boycott" of Kashmiris, including students.
"Relieved about the SC order to ensure Kashmiri students based outside J&K are not harassed or face social boycott. Shameful that the honourable judiciary took decisive action where others conveniently turned a blind eye," PDP chief Mehbooba wrote on Twitter.