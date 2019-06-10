Omar, Mehbooba welcome court verdict on Kathua gang rape-murder

June 10, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti welcomed the verdict of the Pathankot court on Monday in the gang rape and murder of a minor girl of Kathua.

“Amen to that. The guilty deserve the most severe punishment possible under law. And to those politicians who defended the accused, vilified the victim & threatened the legal system no words of condemnation are enough. #KathuaRapeCase,” Omar wrote on Twitter.

Earlier today, the Pathankot court convicted six out of seven accused in gangrape and murder of an eight-year-old nomad girl.

“Welcome the judgement. High time we stop playing politics over a heinous crime where an 8 year old child was drugged, raped repeatedly & then bludgeoned to death. Hope loopholes in our judicial system are not exploited & culprits get exemplary punishment,” Mehbooba Mufti posted on Twitter.

Those convicted by the Pathankot court are mastermind Sanjhi Ram, special police officers Deepak Khajuria, Surender Verma, and Tilak Raj, and Anand Dutta.