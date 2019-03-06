Omar, Mehbooba tell GoI to take cue from Pak

March 06, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

‘In Pak a minister is sacked for anti-Hindu remarks, in India a Governor isn’t even reprimanded for hatred remarks against Kashmiri Muslims’

The mainstream political parties Tuesday reprimanded Government of India (GoI) for not taking any action against the politicians spreading communal hatred after Imran Khan-led Pakistani government sacked a provincial minister for making offensive comments about the minority in their country.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, National Conference Vice President and former chief minister Omar Abdullah said at a time when Pakistan had sacked a minister for his remarks against Hindus, in India, a Governor of a state was not even reprimanded for ostracising Kashmiri Muslims.

Omar was referring to the remarks of Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy in which he had asked to “boycott everything Kashmiri" and stop visiting Kashmir and the Amarnath shrine for two years.

“In Pakistan a state minister is sacked for his remarks against Hindus. In India a state Governor isn’t even reprimanded for his public call to boycott & ostracise all Kashmiri muslims. We like to compare ourselves to Pakistan so compare this fact as well (sic),” Omar tweeted.

Pakistani Punjab's Information Minister Fayyaz-ul Hassan Chohan of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was sacked on Tuesday after facing severe criticism from members of his party for making derogatory remarks about the minority community.

The PTI government in Pakistan’s Punjab tweeted that it had “removed Fayyaz Chohan from the post of Punjab Information Minister following derogatory remarks about the Hindu community”.

“Bashing someone’s faith should not be a part of any narrative. Tolerance is the first and foremost pillar on which Pakistan was built,” the party said.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti also criticised GoI for facilitating ministers involved in anti-Muslim and communal actions.

Sharing Pakistan’s well-known journalist Hamid Mir’s tweet on her twitter wall about the sacking of Punjab Information Minister, Mehbooba tweeted, “His comments were repugnant. But at least he got sacked. Here ministers garland lynchers and the more anti - Muslim and communal you are the higher your rise will be in terms of status & power (sic).”