Omar, Mehbooba support Mamata Banerjee on CBI issue

AgenciesSrinagar
Accusing Narendra Modi government of misusing CBI and other institutions, National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti supported West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is sitting on dharna since last night against CBI raid on Kolkata police chief’s residence.
She alleged that BJP cannot fight her politically and are now using CBI. The former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who spoke to Mamata to convoy NC’s support, alleged that the use of the CBI as a political tool has crossed all limits by the Modi government.
He said a former CM (Modi) having such little regard for India’s federalism is shocking.
Another former J&K CM Mehbooba expressing solidarity with Mamata Banerjee alleged that history stands testament to how J&K has faced the wrath of central agencies.
She said it is disheartening to see how institutions are being hijacked only to discredit political opponents. It does not bode well for Centre-state relationship, said Mehbooba.
