Omar, Mehbooba spar on twitter

In a war of words on Twitter on Thursday, National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti exchanged barbs over their alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the past.

Taking a dig at Mehbooba for hitting out at BJP for giving ticket to Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, a 2008 Malegaon blasts accused, Omar said ‘these guys’ have been this way before they came to power in 2014 (in J&K through PDP-BJP alliance) but you only noticed their sins after June 2018.

Omar, who is the former chief minister of J&K, was responding to Mehbooba’s tweet, which read, “Imagine the anger if I’d field a terror accused. Channels would’ve gone berserk by now trending a mehboobaterrorist hashtag!”

“These guys” were your allies until they unceremoniously unseated you. “These guys” have been this way before they came to power in 2014 but you only noticed their sins after June 2018.The desire to remain in power blinded you to their crimes until “these guys” forced you to see!,” Omar tweeted.

Mehbooba, who was the chief minister in previous PDP-BJP government in the state, was quick to response, saying as their first ally from J&K you’d know their true colours since you served as an MoE under NDA.

“Someone’s had a belated reaction to my tweet! As their first ally from J&K you’d know their true colours since you served as an MoE under NDA. Oddly enough Ram Vilas Paswan resigned post Gujarat carnage on moral grounds but you chose not to. Consume almonds Omar. Improves memory,” Mehbooba said.

To this, Omar said, “When you are done tweeting for your mother you can tell her I’m more than happy to debate my 3 years with Vajpayee Sahib v/s her 4 years with Modi ji but I’d rather do that directly with her & not with her understudy.”

“That’s no answer to my questions! Did I hit a raw nerve? Deflecting it with juveline comebacks won’t help Omar. If I were you Id pop an antacid for the stomach burn,” Mehbooba responded.