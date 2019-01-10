Omar, Mehbooba question GoI‘If Army chief favours dialogue with Taliban, why talks can’t be held with Hurriyat, Pak’

About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Yawar Hussain

Srinagar, Jan 09:

As Army chief General Bipin Rawat favoured talks with Taliban in Afghanistan, National Conference vice president and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti Wednesday questioned why Government of India (GoI) was not holding dialogue with Hurriyat and Pakistan.
While hinting that the GoI was following double standards on peace initiatives in Kashmir, Omar tweeted, “We bat for talks with Taliban, autonomy for Tibet & Tamil areas of Sri Lanka, yet we are unwilling to look at engagement or political initiatives in J&K. Why is our policy all about “do as we say, don’t do as we do?."
"Engagement for Taliban, Operation All-Out for Kashmir,” Omar tweeted.
While Speaking at Raisina Dialogue 2019, a multilateral conference on international policy matters, General Rawat said there should be negotiations with the Taliban for restoring peace in Afghanistan.
Reacting to General Rawat’s statement, Mehbooba tweeted, “If the Army Chief can advocate for talks with Taliban then why different standards when it comes to our own people”.
"Accept peace offer from Pakistan, initiate dialogue with Hurriyat and other stakeholders put an end to the vicious cycle of violence in J&K," she tweeted.

 

 

