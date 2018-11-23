‘Omar, Mehbooba hurt me’

I’m here to stay: Sajad
Junaid KathjuSrinagar, Nov 23:
Chairman of Peoples Conference (PC) Sajad Lone Friday said he was hurt by the tweets of National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti, which were meant to make a “joke” of him.
Addressing a news conference, Lone said the way NC and PDP leader were sharing emoticons and GIF pictures on the micro-blogging site Twitter after Governor Satya Malik dissolved the assembly, made him “angry”.
“In one of the pictures, a skeleton was shared (by Mehbooba Mufti) waiting for a fax to arrive. I was made a butt of a ridicule,” Lone said.
He said on the contrary, he blocked one of his followers, who was making fun and disrespecting the former chief minister, late Mufti Muhammad Sayeed.
On November 21, Omar and Mehbooba became cozy on social media after the confirmation of alliance between the two parties.
Taking to Twitter, Mehbooba while referring to her failed attempt of sending a letter to the Governor for staking claim for government, wrote, “In today's age of technology, it is very strange that the fax machine at Governor's residence didn't receive our fax, but swiftly issued one regarding the Assembly dissolution."
Once an arch-rival, Omar Abdullah re-tweeted Mehbooba’s tweets and responded with, “J&K Raj Bhawan needs a new fax machine urgently."
The two leaders did not stop at that with Omar re-tweeting Mehbooba four times within 15 minutes.
After taking a dig at Governor Satya Pal Malik’s fax machine, Mehbooba again responded with a meme showing a skeleton awaiting a response from Governor’s office to which, Omar replied with smiley emoticons.
Lone said that over the years, he had been used to abuse and being a butt of ridicule but that had never stopped him in taking the right course of action.
“I know what people say about me. Even many of you (journalists) outside will talk about me. But let me tell you I am here to stay,” Lone said.