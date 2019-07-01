Omar, Mehbooba express grief over Kishtwar mishap

July 01, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti Monday expressed grief over the road accident in Kishtwar district in which 34 passengers died and 17 others were injured.

The mishap occurred when the driver lost controll over bus (JK17-6787) and plunged into deep gorge on the bank of chenab river at around 7:30:am.

"Terrible news coming in about the high death toll in a bus accident in Kishtwar. Condolences to the families of the deceased & prayers for the swift recovery of the injured," Omar wrote on twitter.

Mehbooba said "saddened to hear about the tragic accident in Kishtwar. Deepest condolences to families of the bereaved."