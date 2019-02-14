Omar, Mehbooba condemn Pulwama 'fidayeen attack'

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Vice President Jammu and Kashmir National Conference and former chief minister Omar Abdullah has condemned the Pulwama 'fidayeen attack' in which a dozen CRPF personnel have reportedly been killed on Thursday.
Omar wrote on twitter "Terrible news coming from the valley. A number of CRPF soldiers are reported to have been killed & injured in an IED blast. I condemn this attack in the strongest possible terms. My prayers for the injured & condolences to the families of the bereaved."
President Peoples Democratic Party and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti also condemned the attack and tweeted: "Disturbing news coming in from
#awantipura. Twelve of our security personnel have been martyred and several have been injured. No words are enough to condemn the gruesome terror attack. How many more lives will be snuffed out before this madness ends?"