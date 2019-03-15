Omar, Mehbooba condemn New Zealand mosque attacks

March 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Condemning the twin attacks on mosques in Christ Church, New Zealand two former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir – Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti – called it a terror attack.

Omar, who is the National Conference (NC) vice-president, said it is good to see that most of the people are calling the New Zealand mosques firing what it is - a terror attack.

Omar tweeted after the attacks were reported “Good to see most people are calling the #NewZealandMosqueFiring what it is - a terror attack. #NewZealandTerroristAttack. No words of condemnation are strong enough & no words of sympathy for the families adequate enough. May Allah grant them Jannat.”

Mehbooba Mufti, taking on the twitter, also posted messages condemning the attack. “Admire how New Zealand PM conducted herself & addressed the media post #christchurchnz attacks. Clearly stating that there is no place for such terror attacks & that NZ is a home to all the migrant communities regardless of their religion. Respect for such leadership qualities,” Mehbooba said in a tweet.

In another tweet she wrote “We all have a lesson or two to learn from it. Had the same incident happened here, the leadership would have politicised it, indulged in war mongering and covertly supported attacks on muslims.”