Omar, Mehbooba condemn killing of woman in Shopian

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 2:
Former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti Saturday condemned the killing of a young woman by gunmen in Shopian district.
Ishrat Muneer, a 25-year-old woman from Pulwama, was shot dead at point blank range by gunmen in Shopian district on Thursday night. They made a video of the incident and circulated it on social media.
The woman in the short video clip can be seen pleading for mercy with folded hands but the gunman shot her twice.
Condemning the incident, Omar said, "Horrific murder & deserves the strongest condemnation. There can be no place for such brutal acts in a civilised society and apologists for these murders are just as guilty as the perpetrators (sic)."
Mehbooba too wrote on the microblogging site, "Women living in conflict areas like Kashmir have faced unimaginable pain & trauma. No words are enough to condemn her gruesome and barbaric murder (sic)."