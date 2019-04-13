Omar, Mehbooba appeal Sushma to facilitate return of MBBS student's body from Bangladesh

April 13, 2019 | Agencies

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday appealed External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to facilitate return of mortal remains of a Kashmiri girl, who was pursuing MBBS in Bangladesh.

“Dear @SushmaSwaraj ji, Quratul Ain, a kashmiri student has died in Bangladesh. She was pursuing her studies in Tahir Ul Nisa Medical College. Request your help to the family to get her body home,” Mehbooba, who is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president, wrote on micro-blogging site twitter.

Similar tweet was posted by Vice President of JKNC Omar Abdullah. "Dear @SushmaSwaraj sahiba, I have received this request for help from journalists in Anantnag. Their colleague lost his sister Quaratulain, a student at Tahir-ul-Nissa medical college in Bangladesh. The family needs assistance getting the young lady’s mortal remains back,” Omar tweeted.