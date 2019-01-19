About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Omar, Mehbooba anguished after Kupwara woman delivers baby on roadside in Srinagar

Published at January 19, 2019 01:24 PM 0Comment(s)942views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday expressed anguish after a woman from north Kashmir's Kupwara district was forced to give birth to her baby on a roadside amid severe cold in Srinagar.

Later, the baby died.

National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah hoped that the Governor's administration would take immediate take action in the tragic incident.

“I hope the state functionaries working under the command of @jandkgovernor take immediate action in this tragic case,” Omar wrote on Twitter.

Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti called the incident as heart wrenching.

“Heart wrenching that a pregnant woman was turned away from a hospital which ironically is named after the great Kashmiri mystic saint Lal Ded. She later gave birth to a still born in frigid temperatures. Cannot even begin to fathom the pain & trauma the parents must feel,” she tweeted.

The woman from far-flung area of Moori, Kalaroose, Kupwara was allegedly refused entry by doctors at Lal Ded hospital in Srinagar late Thursday night after which she gave birth to a baby on the roadside.

The government has ordered the principal GMC Srinagar to probe the factual position of the matter and accordingly submit the report to it.

