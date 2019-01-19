Omar, Mehbooba anguished after Kupwara woman delivers baby on roadside in Srinagar

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday expressed anguish after a woman from north Kashmir's Kupwara district was forced to give birth to her baby on a roadside amid severe cold in Srinagar.
Later, the baby died.
National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah hoped that the Governor's administration would take immediate take action in the tragic incident.
“I hope the state functionaries working under the command of @jandkgovernor take immediate action in this tragic case,” Omar wrote on Twitter.
Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti called the incident as heart wrenching.
“Heart wrenching that a pregnant woman was turned away from a hospital which ironically is named after the great Kashmiri mystic saint Lal Ded. She later gave birth to a still born in frigid temperatures. Cannot even begin to fathom the pain & trauma the parents must feel,” she tweeted.
The woman from far-flung area of Moori, Kalaroose, Kupwara was allegedly refused entry by doctors at Lal Ded hospital in Srinagar late Thursday night after which she gave birth to a baby on the roadside.
The government has ordered the principal GMC Srinagar to probe the factual position of the matter and accordingly submit the report to it.