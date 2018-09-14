Omar meets Governor

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 13:
Former chief minister and National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah Thursday called on Governor Satya Pal Malik here and discussed the prevailing situation in the State and his party's views on the upcoming Urban Local Bodies (ULB) and Panchayat polls.
Omar met the Governor at the Raj Bhavan here and apprised the Governor of his views regarding the prevailing law and order, education and development scenario in the State and about development issues relating to his constituency.
The former chief minister also apprised the Governor about his party's views on the upcoming polls to ULB and Panchayat polls, he said.
The NC has announced it would boycott the polls.
The Governor discussed with Abdullah the crucial importance of empowering the people by strengthening local self-governing institutions at the grassroots level and measures required for restoration peace and normalcy.