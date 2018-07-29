Omar, Mamta look forward to working together

Press Trust of IndiaKolkata, July 28:
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah today expressed satisfaction over his meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the issue of a probable federal front.
The National Conference vice-president, who called on Banerjee at the state secretariat here yesterday, said he was looking forward to working closely with her and other like-minded leaders in the next parliamentary elections.
“It was a pleasure meeting @MamataOfficial in #Kolkata yesterday evening. I look forward to working closely with her & other like minded leaders as we gear up for the fight in 2019,” he wrote on Twitter.
Banerjee replied to Abdullah saying, "Thank you Omar. It is always a pleasure meeting you. Yes, we will work closely together."
The Trinamool Congress supremo, after the meeting with Abdullah, had said no name should be picked as the prime ministerial candidate of the probable federal front in the next Lok Sabha polls, as it would divide the unity of the regional parties fighting the BJP.
The federal front proposes to unite regional parties to take on the BJP in the next parliamentary elections.
Echoing Banerjee, Abdullah had said it was too early to choose the Opposition's prime ministerial name. "Our main focus should be to come together and put up a good fight against the BJP and then, we can decide on that."
Abdullah was in the city to take part in a forum discussion titled 'Think Federal Front' today. Thanking the organisers for the event, Abdullah tweeted, "Thank you very much for including me in your event today. It was a pleasure to have been able to join you in Kolkata to discuss federalism and the need to strengthen the states so as to strengthen the union."