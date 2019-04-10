Omar leads protest against Kashmir highway ban

April 10, 2019 | RK Online Desk

National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah on Wednesday led a protest march against the ban on civil traffic movement on highway.

The protest march was held at Pantha Chowk on the Srinagar-Jammu highway.

The government has banned movement of civil traffic on the highway from Baramulla to Udhampur on two days a week (Sunday and Wednesday) till 31 May.

However, medical emergency cases, schools, employees, tourists and lawyers have been exempted from the ban and they are allowed after proper checking at intersections.