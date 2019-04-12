Omar laments over suspension of international opns of Jet Airways

April 12, 2019 | Agencies

Reacting to reports that Jet Airways has suspended its international flights, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said for quite a few years Jet was the best airline flying around or out of India and its international operations were a class apart.

Omar, who is the National Conference (NC) Vice President, said it’s sadder to see the slow death of Jet than the death of Kingfisher because as good as Kingfisher was it was just a flash in the pan.

“It’s sadder to see the slow death of Jet than the death of Kingfisher because as good as Kingfisher was it was just a flash in the pan. For quite a few years Jet was the best airline flying around or out of India & it’s international ops were a class apart,” Omar wrote on micro-blogging site twitter.