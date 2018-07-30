Omar hits out at Mehbooba, asks if she has always been 'far removed from reality'

About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Srinagar

Hitting out at the PDP president MehboobaMufti for her comment that she suffered during the alliance of her party with the BJP in the state, National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah asked if Mufti has always been so 'far removed from reality.

Mr. Abdullah, who is the former chief minister of the state, said still it is all about Ms. Mufti and her ‘sufferings’ even when she is one of the few people who didn’t suffer over the last few years.

“Unbelievable! Even now it’s all about her & her “suffering”.
She is one of the few people who didn’t suffer over the last few years.
Has @MehboobaMufti always been so far removed from reality?” Mr. Abdullah wrote on micro-blogging site twitter.

