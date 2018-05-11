Omar hits out at Mehbooba

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, May 10:
Opposition National Conference (NC) working president Omar Abdullah hit out at Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti Thursday , saying she would "shamelessly cling to power” even as her party's alliance partner BJP did not agree with her.
He was reacting to the reports that BJP had not agreed to the proposal that the Centre should consider a unilateral ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir starting from Ramzan in mid May till the completion of the Amarnath yatra in August.
Taking to Twitter, Omar said, “What was the point of Mehbooba calling an all party meeting to build a consensus around initiatives in Kashmir when her ally in the Govt doesn't agree with her! Yet she will shamelessly cling to power because that's all that matters to her."