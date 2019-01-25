Omar hits out at LS speaker over 'Rahul needs sister's help in politics' comment

AgenciesSrinagar
Hitting out at the Lok Sabha Speaker over her comment that ‘Priyanka Gandhi Vadra entered into politics as Congress President Rahil Gandhi needed his sister's help’, National Conference (NC) Vice President and former chief minister Omar Abdullah asked ‘Sumitra Mahajan to save the cheap shots for when she no longer occupy that high office’.
“Ma’am you are the Speaker of the Lok Sabha. Can you save the cheap shots for when you no longer occupy that high office,” Omar wrote on micro-blogging site twitter.
Mahajan had on Thursday said that Priyanka's entry into politics shows that the Congress President cannot handle politics alone and needs his sister's help.