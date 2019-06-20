Omar hits out at ex-diplomat KC Singh for his 'Rahul birthday remark'

June 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Hitting out at K C Singh for referring to Congress president Rahul Gandhi as a child whose birthday should not be celebrated following his failure in examination (elections), former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and NC Vice President Omar Abdullah asked the former Indian diplomat if he really would not celebrate his kids or grand kids birthday if they failed an exam.

Omar said he does not think there is anything his kids could do that would stop him from celebrating their birthdays.

'Would you really not celebrate your kid's/grand kid's birthday if they failed an exam? I don’t think there is anything my kids could do that would stop me from celebrating their birthdays,' Mr Abdullah wrote on micro-blogging site twitter.

The NC vice-president was referring to a tweet by the former Indian Ambassador to Iran in which he had asked if a person would celebrate birthday of his kid, who has failed in board examination.

'Do we have a birthday celebration for a kid who fails the Board exams? Seems doesn’t apply to Congress as leaders rush to wish #HappyBirthdayRahulGandhi ! What does poor chap have to feel happy about?,” the tweet by Singh read.

'Penance is part of Indian system of life. My advice: @RahulGandhi should’ve gone to Amethi for a month, lived in a non-air conditioned room, eaten average villager’s food etc. That’s how leaders have traditionally moved masses. Mahatma Gandhi understood this,' he added.

However, the tweet by Singh did not go down very well with the twitteratis, who lashed out at the former diplomat for his remarks.