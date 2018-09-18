About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Omar hits back at Mehbooba

Published at September 18, 2018 04:23 AM 0Comment(s)579views

Won’t ally with BJP in future: PDP President


Srinagar, Sep 17 (KNS):

Taking a dig at PDP President Mehbooba Mufti for her outright rejection of any alliance with BJP in future, the National Conference Vice President and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reminded her that she and late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed did not remember their promise of not allying with BJP hours after the declaration of 2014 assembly election results and PDP voted for BJP candidate for the election of Deputy Chairman Rajya Sabha even after the fall of PDP-BJP coalition government in June this year.
Taking to micro blogging social networking website twitter, Omar said, “This was your campaign promise in 2014 @MehboobaMufti. It took you & Mufti Sahib hours to forget it once the results came in. You even allied with the BJP for the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman’s election after they sacked you!.” (KNS)

