Omar hits back at Gambhir’s ‘Omar Abdullah wants a separate PM’ remark ...

April 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir who joined Bharatiya Janata Party on March 22, taking a dig at Vice President Jammu and Kashmir National Conference and former chief minister Omar Abdullah said Omar Abdullah wanted a separate PM for J&K and he needs some sleep and coffee.

Gambhir tweeted on Tuesday “@OmarAbdullah wants a separate PM for J&K & I want to walk on oceans! @OmarAbdullah wants a separate PM for J&K & I want pigs to fly! More than a separate PM @OmarAbdullah needs some sleep followed by a strong coffee! If he still doesn’t understand then a green Pakistani passport.”

Omat responded to BJP leader’s message and wrote “Gautam, I never played much cricket because I knew I wasn’t very good at it. You don’t know very much about J&K, it’s history or the role of @jknc_ in shaping that history yet you insist on displaying that ignorance for all to see. Stick to stuff you know about, tweet about the IPL”.