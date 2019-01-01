About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Omar greets people, expresses hope to see less bloodshed in 2019

Published at January 01, 2019 03:36 PM 0Comment(s)465views


Agencies

Srinagar

Wishing people a very happy New Year, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed hope that there will be less bloodshed, suffering, paid and less sadness in 2019.

"However," he said, "The year 2018 which ended last night did not turn out quite the way he hoped. But, he said it had its movements so he was not complaining."

Taking to micro-blogging site twitter the Vice President of the National Conference (NC) Omar said “2018 didn’t turn out quite the way I’d hoped but it had its moments so I’m not complaining and there’s always 2019.

[UNI]

