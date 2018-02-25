About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Omar expresses concern over cross-LoC shelling in Uri

Published at February 25, 2018 02:21 AM 0Comment(s)792views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar:

 National Conference (NC) Working President Omar Abdullah Saturday expressed concern over the continued heavy cross-LoC shelling in Uri and sought immediate measures from the administration to ensure the safety of civilians in the area.

Expressing solidarity with the civilians who are facing a dangerous and precarious situation due to heavy and unabated cross-LoC shelling, Omar Abdullah said: “State government should ensure their safety at all costs.”

Meanwhile, senior NC leader and MLA Uri, Muhammad Shafi Uri lashed out at the administration “for not taking any measures to evacuate the locals to safe shelters and safer areas” saying “there were apprehensions that any further escalation in shelling could lead to loss of life and property in Uri”.

