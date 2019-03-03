Omar dismayed over JeI ban

‘It will breed more radicalization’
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, March 2:
National Conference vice president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday expressed dismay over banning of Jamat-e-Islami by Home Ministry saying the move wuld prove detrimental to the education sector as the organization runs number of schools in the state.
“Our party and JeI are poles apart ideologically. There is a stark difference in the disposition of both the parties. Having said that JeI is one of the socio political organizations that have been contributing much towards education sector in Kashmir,” Omar said in a statement issued today.
He said there are number of schools that are being run by JeI in Kashmir.
“As per my knowledge over one lakh students are currently studying in these schools. I am of the resolve that the move will prove detrimental to career of such students,” Omar said adding, “The move will inadvertently affect the peace building efforts. We may disagree with the ideology of JeI but the move will unquestionably breed more radicalization.”
The former CM said working on the root causes of violent extremism and developing effective counter narratives can lead to long term sustainable results.
“But developing effective and counter narratives takes time and involves several steps. Banning will inadvertently shrink the space for dialogue, and rapprochement. The move will yield nothing other than glamorizing dissent,” he said.
While disapproving the ban imposed on JeI, Omar urged the Government of India (GoI) to undo the move of banning JeI for the greater good of nation.
“Besides, the move will dent efforts for promoting education in Kashmir. I hope pragmatism pervades upon GoI as far as this issue is concerned,” he added.