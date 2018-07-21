Omar demands probe into awarding Wular lake dredging to Indo-Sino company

AgenciesSrinagar
Demanding investigation into awarding dredging of Wular Lake contract to Indo-Sino company, former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday said this is a fit case for Governor N N Vohra to send it to Accountability Commission (AC) and State Vigilance Commission (SVC).
Taking to micro-blogging site twitter, National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah said, 'Cancelling is just one part. This is a fit case for @jandkgovernor to send to the Accountability Commission & the State Vigilance Commission for investigation.'
He was reacting to a report that Government cancels 'controversial' contract to Indo-Sino company. Rs 376 crore project contract was awarded to Indo-Sino company by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) coalition government last year.
However, Governor administration cancelled the contract. The Governor's rule was imposed last month after chief minister Mehbooba Mufti resigned, when its ally BJP pulled out from the coalition, alleging discrimination with Jammu and Ladakh regions.
The capacity to hold water in the Wular Lake, the largest sweet water lake in Asia has dropped considerably due to various reasons, including encroachment.