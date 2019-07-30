Omar demands CBI probe into 'fake' orders circulated on social media

July 30, 2019 | Agencies

Reacting to statement made by Governor Satya Pal Malik that government orders circulated on social media from the past few days were invalid, former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the 'fake orders and their origin'.

Omar said this is a very serious matter raised by the Governor and is not something that can be dismissed with a simple comment.

''This is a very serious matter raised by the Governor. Fake orders were circulated under the signature of senior government officers. This is not something that can be dismissed with a simple sound byte. The CBI must be asked to investigate these fake orders & their origin,'' Omar wrote on twitter.