About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 05, 2019 | Agencies

Omar demands action against BJP leaders for offering money to journalist in Leh

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday demanded action on a complaint filed by Press Club of Leh (PCL) against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders for allegedly offering bribe to some members of the club on May 2.

Taking to micro-blogging site twitter, Omar, who is vice president of the National Conference (NC), said “We expect @JmuKmrPolice & @SpokespersonECI @ECISVEEP to take cognisance of this complaint filed by the Press Club in Leh”.

Omar also tweeted a copy of the complaint registered by Press Club of Leh in Police Station Leh, alleging that BJP leaders, including its State President Ravinder Raina and former MLC Vikram Randhawa, ‘tried to bribe media persons on May 2 after a press conference to use their platform to influence the outcome of the election’.

“We didn’t accept the offer and rejected it out rightly and showed our anguish at their attempt,” the complaint said.

“The press fraternity of Ladakh strongly condemns this,” the complaint said and asked police to file an FIR against Raina and Randhawa for allegedly violating Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and for trying to bribe media.

Later, in a statement, a spokesman of the club said, “We would like to clarify a few things in reference to the letter being circulated widely on the social media about senior BJP leaders allegedly trying to influence media fraternity of Leh by offering a packet full of cash. We, the media of Leh, are objective in our outlook and we perform our duties as the watchdog of the society.”

“Our aim was to bring this incident into the notice of the respected officers associated with the elections, who are trying to conduct this election peacefully without any violation of the Model Code of Conduct,” he said.

He said this step is clear violation of MCC and an attempt to belittle the dignity of media men in Leh.

“Being responsible citizens of the country and also as members of the fourth pillar of the society, our objective was to bring this incident to light. Now, it is the duty of the concerned officers to take the matter forward,” he added.

Latest News

Jammu Univ-Indian Army sign MoU to institutionalise evaluation, accred ...

Jammu Univ-Indian Army sign MoU to institutionalise evaluation, accred ...

May 05 | Agencies
Major Gogoi suffers ignominy of seniority reduction and exit from Kash ...

Major Gogoi suffers ignominy of seniority reduction and exit from Kash ...

May 05 | Press Trust of India
Had warned against withdrawal of security of politicians, Omar on BJP ...

Had warned against withdrawal of security of politicians, Omar on BJP ...

May 05 | Agencies
Had warned against withdrawal of security of politicians, Omar on BJP ...

Had warned against withdrawal of security of politicians, Omar on BJP ...

May 05 | Agencies
Extremist forces in Kashmir cannot demoralise BJP workers with violenc ...

Extremist forces in Kashmir cannot demoralise BJP workers with violenc ...

May 05 | Press Trust of India
Pak PM Imran pays tribute to Tipu Sultan on his death anniversary

Pak PM Imran pays tribute to Tipu Sultan on his death anniversary

May 05 | Press Trust of India
Porter injured in LoC firing

Porter injured in LoC firing

May 05 | Press Trust of India
Tarigami condemns killing of BJP activist

Tarigami condemns killing of BJP activist

May 05 | Rising Kashmir News
Omar demands action against BJP leaders for offering money to journali ...

Omar demands action against BJP leaders for offering money to journali ...

May 05 | Agencies
Kashmir highway closed for civilian traffic, NEET aspirants, Darbar Mo ...

Kashmir highway closed for civilian traffic, NEET aspirants, Darbar Mo ...

May 05 | Agencies
JeM militant gives up arms: Police

JeM militant gives up arms: Police

May 05 | RK Online Desk
India-Pak troops exchange fire along LoC in Rajouri, Poonch

India-Pak troops exchange fire along LoC in Rajouri, Poonch

May 05 | RK Online Desk
Governor directs Chief Secretary to enquire killings of political peop ...

Governor directs Chief Secretary to enquire killings of political peop ...

May 05 | Rising Kashmir News
Tourist killed, 3 injured as boulder falls on vehicle on Sgr-Jmu highw ...

Tourist killed, 3 injured as boulder falls on vehicle on Sgr-Jmu highw ...

May 05 | Press Trust of India
PM condemns BJP leader

PM condemns BJP leader's killing in Anantnag

May 05 | Rising Kashmir News
Palestinian mother, baby reported killed in Israeli strike

Palestinian mother, baby reported killed in Israeli strike

May 05 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Decomposed male body found in Poonch

Decomposed male body found in Poonch

May 05 | RK Online Desk
BJP leadershot dead in Verinag

BJP leadershot dead in Verinag

May 05 | RK Online Desk
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 05, 2019 | Agencies

Omar demands action against BJP leaders for offering money to journalist in Leh

              

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday demanded action on a complaint filed by Press Club of Leh (PCL) against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders for allegedly offering bribe to some members of the club on May 2.

Taking to micro-blogging site twitter, Omar, who is vice president of the National Conference (NC), said “We expect @JmuKmrPolice & @SpokespersonECI @ECISVEEP to take cognisance of this complaint filed by the Press Club in Leh”.

Omar also tweeted a copy of the complaint registered by Press Club of Leh in Police Station Leh, alleging that BJP leaders, including its State President Ravinder Raina and former MLC Vikram Randhawa, ‘tried to bribe media persons on May 2 after a press conference to use their platform to influence the outcome of the election’.

“We didn’t accept the offer and rejected it out rightly and showed our anguish at their attempt,” the complaint said.

“The press fraternity of Ladakh strongly condemns this,” the complaint said and asked police to file an FIR against Raina and Randhawa for allegedly violating Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and for trying to bribe media.

Later, in a statement, a spokesman of the club said, “We would like to clarify a few things in reference to the letter being circulated widely on the social media about senior BJP leaders allegedly trying to influence media fraternity of Leh by offering a packet full of cash. We, the media of Leh, are objective in our outlook and we perform our duties as the watchdog of the society.”

“Our aim was to bring this incident into the notice of the respected officers associated with the elections, who are trying to conduct this election peacefully without any violation of the Model Code of Conduct,” he said.

He said this step is clear violation of MCC and an attempt to belittle the dignity of media men in Leh.

“Being responsible citizens of the country and also as members of the fourth pillar of the society, our objective was to bring this incident to light. Now, it is the duty of the concerned officers to take the matter forward,” he added.

News From Rising Kashmir

;