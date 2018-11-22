Omar ‘dares’ BJP to prove NC-PDP had instructions from Pak on govt formation

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Former chief minister Omar Abdullah Thursday dared BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav to prove his allegations that National Conference and People’s Democratic Party had instructions from Pakistan on government formation in the state.
“I dare you @rammadhavbjp ji to prove your allegation. You have RAW, NIA & IB at your command (CBI too is your parrot) so have the guts to place evidence in the public domain. Either prove this or be man enough to apologise. Don’t practice shoot & scoot politics,” Omar wrote on twitter.
He was responding to the tweet posted by New Delhi-based agency ANI quoting Madhav of having said that NC-PDP has fresh instructions from Pakistan to form government in the state.
“PDP&NC boycotted local body polls last month because they had instructions from across the border. Probably they had fresh instructions from across the border to come together & form govt. What they did prompted Guv to look into the whole issue: Ram Madhav on J&K assembly dissolved,” the agency quoted Madhav in a tweet.
Omar, however, put an open challenge asking Madhav and BJP government to prove the allegations.
“No, misplaced attempts at humour won’t work. You HAVE claimed my party has been acting at the behest of Pakistan. I dare you to prove it! Place the evidence of your allegation of NC boycott of ULB polls at Pak behest in public domain. It’s an open challenge to you & your Govt,” he wrote.
The NC leader reacted to another tweet posted by Madhav himself.
“Just take it in your stride @OmarAbdullah Not questioning your patriotism at all. But d sudden love between NC n PDP n d hurry to form government leads to many suspicions n political comments. Not to offend u,” Madhav wrote.
On Wednesday, Governor Satya Pal Malik dissolved the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly after the Peoples Democratic Party and Peoples Conference seperately staked claims for government formation in the state.