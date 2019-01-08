Omar criticizes ‘disrespectful’ Mehbooba’s ‘double speak’

‘Need to end coalition government culture, give mandate to single political party’
‘Need to end coalition government culture, give mandate to single political party’
Syed Amjad ShahJammu, Jan 07:
Former chief minister and National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah Monday accused Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti of adopting double standards while misleading people by criticizing Prime MinisterNarendraModi.
“How can it be possible that a political party which remained in alliance with BJP suddenly started criticizing Prime Minister NarendraModi,” Omar said addressing party workers at Sher-e-Kashmir Bhavanin Jammu.
“Now you are saying that your words in 2016 were wrong. But, you didn’t see anything wrong when you were in alliance with BJP. There was no word, then. You did everything (when in alliance with BJP) as per their wishes,” he said.
The former chief minister said, “You (PDP chief) would not tire praising Prime Minister NarendraModi inside and outside the assembly in the past that he (Modi) is better Prime Minister than former Prime Minister AtalBihari Vajpayee.”
He said the leaders who left PDP also became trash only because of the coming elections.
Omar said this was not the politics NC plays.
“We work for the unity, brotherhood, development and unity among regions,” he said.
Mocking at Mehbooba, he said, “I was shocked to hear about the statement of PDP chief appealing youth to join PDP as all the trash had left her party.”
He said as a Vice President of NC, he never used such disrespecting remarks against those who left his party.
Omar said in Uttar Pradesh where it seemed that only coalition could rule the state, Samajwadi Party ruled the state as the single-largest party in past and thenBJP came to power as the single-largest party.
He said there was a need to end coalition government culture in Jammu Kashmir, which started after 2002.
“We need to get rid of the coalition government and give mandate to a single political party so that it can do justice with all the people, and regions of the State,” Omar said at the joining function of Shahid Mughaland Mehboob Iqbal into NC.
Iqbal was a senior PDP leader in Bhaderwah who resigned from the party while Mughal is the Chairman of the Municipal Committee of Bhaderwah.