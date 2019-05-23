Omar congratulates State’s Everest Summiteers

May 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Wednesday congratulated two JK police Constables Nazir Ahmed and Falail Singh and a 23 yr old girl Nahida Manzoor who were part of an 11-member team that scaled Mount Everest, the world’s highest mountain peak.

The three mountaineers were part of all India police sports control board team that scaled the world’s highest mountain peak.

In his message Omar said, “It’s a proud moment for our state and its people. I congratulate the trio who has successfully scaled the world’s highest peak. Moreover, the team also comprised of a girl. I congratulate her, and I believe that her achievement has the ability to transform a generation, as will do her male counterparts. They truly are an inspiration for others.”