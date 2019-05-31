Omar congratulates newly sworn in Modi government

May 31, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Friday congratulated Union Council of Ministers led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said it was pity that health issues kept former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley out of the Cabinet.



Taking to micro-blogging site twitter, Mr Abdullah on Thursday night said , 'Congratulations to all the ministers who were administered oath of office this evening. Best wishes as you begin a new term serving the citizens of our country.'



He further wrote 'It’s a pity to not see people like @arunjaitley & @SushmaSwaraj among the ministers today. I wish them both well as they deal with the health issues that have kept them out of union cabinet.'



Omar on Friday tweeted "Time for all the ministers to update their twitter bios."