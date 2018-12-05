Omar conducts tour of Beerwah

Beerwah, December 4:
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Wednesday paid a visit to Khag and Khanpura areas of district Beerawah and interacted with a number of delegations.
Vice President while interacting with party functionaries took stock of the party activities in the area and impressed upon the local functionaries to highlight the woes of people especially that have risen after the recent snowfall. “There is much scope for tourism in this area. I am alive to the difficulties of people in this area. I owe a sense of duty to the people of Beerwah. I strived hard to rise up to the expectations of people during my stint as MLA and I will continue to highlight the issues that concern the people of Beeerwah,” he said.
Party vice president vouched for a developed beeerwah and said that the dream cannot be realized without the active participation of people. “I look forward to more such interactions in the area and I am sure we together can make a difference,” he said.
He was accompanied Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, Political Advisor Tanvir Sadiq besides other local party functionaries.