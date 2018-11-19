About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Omar condoles demise of Iqbal Khanday

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Former chief minister Omar Abdullah has condoled the demise of former state Chief Secretary Mohammad Iqbal Khanday.

"Sorry to hear about the demise of Iqbal Khanday Sb. He was Chief Secretary in J&K & worked with me when I had the privilege of heading the government. My heartfelt condolences to his family & loved ones. Allah Jannat naseeb karey," Omar wrote on twitter. 

Khanday, a 1978-batch IAS officer who retired as chief secretary of the state in 2015, breathed his last Sunday morning.

