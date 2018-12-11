About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Omar condemns killing of cops

Published at December 11, 2018 04:46 PM 0Comment(s)801views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Tuesday condemned the killing of three JK policemen Anees Ahmad, Abdul Majid and Mehraj ud Din in an attack on a police post in Zainapora hamlet of Shopian.

Omar said in a statement, “We have lost three of our brave cops while delivering their duties. I pay my heartfelt tributes to the three policemen and pray for the speedy recovery of those who are injured.”

Expressing his heartfelt condolence with the bereaved families, the NC Vice President said state has been at the receiving end with deaths, whether of a civilian, a policeman or a militant, becoming order of the day over the past three decades.

Omar while expressing concern said that a minority community which is putting up there should not feel apprehensive of their security.

