About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
July 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Omar comes under fire for lauding Imran’s austere US visit

Former chief minister Omar Abdullah praised Pakistan PM Imran Khan for being austere during his three-day visit to US in order to save taxpayers' money
Omar came under fire after he praised Imran for skipping the usual razzmatazz associated with official visits of heads of states to other countries and being extremely austere during his maiden visit to the US.
The National Conference leader praised the Pakistan PM for saving his "country’s money" as the latter used a commercial flight in order to “save taxpayer’s money” and chose to stay in Pakistan's Embassy in Washington instead of a luxury hotel.
However, Pakistani PM's welcome in the US was far from warm as he was received by his own foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at the Dulles International Airport where he landed in a commercial flight of Qatar Airways. Interestingly, no US official was present to welcome Khan, which Abdullah said “reflects badly on US rather than Imran Khan”.
“He saved his country money it didn’t need to spend AND didn’t wear his ego on his sleeve like most “leaders” do. Remind me again why that’s a bad thing. This reflects badly on the American establishment rather than Imran Khan,” Abdullah said on Twitter. However, Khan, whose country is undergoing a financial crisis, also chose to stay at the Pakistan Embassy in Washington during his three-day visit instead of an expensive hotel amid an austerity drive.
In a video shared by Khan’s political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) showed him deboarding the Qatar commercial flight and later being received by Qureshi and Pakistan ambassador to the US Asad M Khan. He also took people mover for leaving the airport.
The Pakistan Embassy in Washington claimed that Khan was received by senior officials of the US State Department.
Khan arrived in Washington for his three-day visit to meet President Donald Trump and is accompanied by Pakistan's Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, director-general of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Faiz Hameed and advisor to Prime Minister for Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood.

 

Latest News

Guv inaugurates tourism festival, announces two new degree colleges fo ...

Guv inaugurates tourism festival, announces two new degree colleges fo ...

Jul 21 | Agencies
Man held for posting pic of himself having beef in Tamil Nadu

Man held for posting pic of himself having beef in Tamil Nadu

Jul 21 | Press Trust of India
Develop Patnitop as trekker

Develop Patnitop as trekker's heaven: Navin Choudhary

Jul 21 | Press Trust of India
Kashmir weary of leaders elected with 10% vote: Jitendra Singh

Kashmir weary of leaders elected with 10% vote: Jitendra Singh

Jul 21 | Rising Kashmir News
Crime Branch questions Naeem Akhtar over alleged irregularities in JKP ...

Crime Branch questions Naeem Akhtar over alleged irregularities in JKP ...

Jul 21 | Press Trust of India
UGC may allow pursuing multiple degrees simultaneously

UGC may allow pursuing multiple degrees simultaneously

Jul 21 | Press Trust of India
Two arrested with charas, 4000 Codeine bottles in Anantnag

Two arrested with charas, 4000 Codeine bottles in Anantnag

Jul 21 |
Teenager dies in Shopian road accident

Teenager dies in Shopian road accident

Jul 21 | Agencies
Police files chargesheet against six associates of Al-Badr militants

Police files chargesheet against six associates of Al-Badr militants

Jul 21 | Agencies
Over 4000 yatris leave Jammu for Amarnath cave

Over 4000 yatris leave Jammu for Amarnath cave

Jul 21 | Press Trust of India
Minor girl rescued within hours of abduction in Poonch, accused arrest ...

Minor girl rescued within hours of abduction in Poonch, accused arrest ...

Jul 21 | Press Trust of India
Former PDP leader Khalil Bandh joins NC

Former PDP leader Khalil Bandh joins NC

Jul 21 | RK Online Desk
3 killed, 10 injured in suicide blast outside hospital in Pakistan

3 killed, 10 injured in suicide blast outside hospital in Pakistan

Jul 21 | Press Trust of India
Chandrayaan-2 all set for second lunar mission tomorrow

Chandrayaan-2 all set for second lunar mission tomorrow

Jul 21 | Agencies
Army man killed in

Army man killed in 'unprovoked' firing from across LoC: Pak Army

Jul 21 | Press Trust of India
Boy drowns in Jehlum in Baramulla, rescue operation on

Boy drowns in Jehlum in Baramulla, rescue operation on

Jul 21 | RK Online Desk
Imran Khan arrives in US, will meet Trump on Monday

Imran Khan arrives in US, will meet Trump on Monday

Jul 21 | Press Trust of India
Police arrests 15 timber smugglers in Sopore

Police arrests 15 timber smugglers in Sopore

Jul 21 | RK Online Desk
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
July 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Omar comes under fire for lauding Imran’s austere US visit

              

Former chief minister Omar Abdullah praised Pakistan PM Imran Khan for being austere during his three-day visit to US in order to save taxpayers' money
Omar came under fire after he praised Imran for skipping the usual razzmatazz associated with official visits of heads of states to other countries and being extremely austere during his maiden visit to the US.
The National Conference leader praised the Pakistan PM for saving his "country’s money" as the latter used a commercial flight in order to “save taxpayer’s money” and chose to stay in Pakistan's Embassy in Washington instead of a luxury hotel.
However, Pakistani PM's welcome in the US was far from warm as he was received by his own foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at the Dulles International Airport where he landed in a commercial flight of Qatar Airways. Interestingly, no US official was present to welcome Khan, which Abdullah said “reflects badly on US rather than Imran Khan”.
“He saved his country money it didn’t need to spend AND didn’t wear his ego on his sleeve like most “leaders” do. Remind me again why that’s a bad thing. This reflects badly on the American establishment rather than Imran Khan,” Abdullah said on Twitter. However, Khan, whose country is undergoing a financial crisis, also chose to stay at the Pakistan Embassy in Washington during his three-day visit instead of an expensive hotel amid an austerity drive.
In a video shared by Khan’s political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) showed him deboarding the Qatar commercial flight and later being received by Qureshi and Pakistan ambassador to the US Asad M Khan. He also took people mover for leaving the airport.
The Pakistan Embassy in Washington claimed that Khan was received by senior officials of the US State Department.
Khan arrived in Washington for his three-day visit to meet President Donald Trump and is accompanied by Pakistan's Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, director-general of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Faiz Hameed and advisor to Prime Minister for Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;