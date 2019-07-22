Omar comes under fire for lauding Imran’s austere US visit

July 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Former chief minister Omar Abdullah praised Pakistan PM Imran Khan for being austere during his three-day visit to US in order to save taxpayers' money

Omar came under fire after he praised Imran for skipping the usual razzmatazz associated with official visits of heads of states to other countries and being extremely austere during his maiden visit to the US.

The National Conference leader praised the Pakistan PM for saving his "country’s money" as the latter used a commercial flight in order to “save taxpayer’s money” and chose to stay in Pakistan's Embassy in Washington instead of a luxury hotel.

However, Pakistani PM's welcome in the US was far from warm as he was received by his own foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at the Dulles International Airport where he landed in a commercial flight of Qatar Airways. Interestingly, no US official was present to welcome Khan, which Abdullah said “reflects badly on US rather than Imran Khan”.

“He saved his country money it didn’t need to spend AND didn’t wear his ego on his sleeve like most “leaders” do. Remind me again why that’s a bad thing. This reflects badly on the American establishment rather than Imran Khan,” Abdullah said on Twitter. However, Khan, whose country is undergoing a financial crisis, also chose to stay at the Pakistan Embassy in Washington during his three-day visit instead of an expensive hotel amid an austerity drive.

In a video shared by Khan’s political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) showed him deboarding the Qatar commercial flight and later being received by Qureshi and Pakistan ambassador to the US Asad M Khan. He also took people mover for leaving the airport.

The Pakistan Embassy in Washington claimed that Khan was received by senior officials of the US State Department.

Khan arrived in Washington for his three-day visit to meet President Donald Trump and is accompanied by Pakistan's Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, director-general of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Faiz Hameed and advisor to Prime Minister for Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood.