Omar, Chasfeeda, Sehrai felicitate Kashmir Press Club office bearers

July 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

National Conference, Jammu Kashmir Peoples Movement and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Tuesday felicitated the winners of the first ever elections of Kashmir press club.

“I take this opportunity to express my greetings to Shuja Ul Haq, and Moazam Muhammad, who have been elected as the president and vice president of the Kashmir Press club respectively. I also congratulate others who have been elected to other coveted positions of the press club. I pass on good wishes to each one of them and wish them good luck in their future endeavors,” National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah said.

Meanwhile, party’s chief spokesperson Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, provincial spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar, additional spokesperson Sara Hayat Shah also congratulated the winners of the elections.

JKPM felicitates the elected office bearers of KPC.

State President youth and media advisor Jammu Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM) Chasfeeda Shah also felicitated the office bearers of the Kashmir Press Club. She has exuded confidence that those elected to various posts will work with sincerity of purpose and zest for the overall welfare of the journalistic fraternity.

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat chairman Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai has also congratulated KPC over conducting successful elections and extended his best wishes to the new office bearers. In a statement issued here, he hoped that the newly elected body will become a voice of Kashmiris and take up grim issues related to people and society.

