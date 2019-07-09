Omar can’t befool people anymore: Vakil

July 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Former Minister and Peoples Conference Senior Vice President Abdul Gani Vakil while addressing a large gathering at Baramulla on Sunday asserted that Omar Abdullah cannot mislead the people as everybody is well aware that he began his political career in the lap of BJP when he was made the Foreign Minister under the regime of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

“His political birth took place in the BJP when he was Foreign Minister in the Vajpayee government and was telling the world that Kashmir wasn’t an issue at all and the Kashmiri people weren’t facing injustice. Now he has changed his stand on the issue but can’t fool the people anymore,” he said.

Vakil claimed that Omar Abdullah grew up politically under the BJP regime and refused to resign when his autonomy-related resolution was rejected by the centre. Then he allied with the Congress, the party who hollowed and eroded our Article 370 in lieu of power and made these erosions irreversible. This misrepresentation of people has been a well known tradition of the Abdullah family for three generations.

“The Abdullah dynasty has robbed the state of Jammu and Kashmir as much as it can and their attempts to hoodwink people into believing that they are the protectors of Article 370 won’t bear any fruit this time. For how long does Omar Abdullah think he can keep changing statements and positions on issues affecting the common man of Jammu and Kashmir”, he questioned.

On the occasion, party candidate from Baramulla Parliament Constituency Raja Aijaz Ali, also addressing the gathering.

“I promise that I would leave no stone unturned to impress upon the central government to stop the arrest spree unleashed in the valley. I will also advocate for waiving off Kisan Loan(KCC) to give support to fruit growers, who are going through tough times.”

Meanwhile the Peoples Conference Caravan extensively toured Brandub, Braman, Shalkote, Kutru Naribal, Balhama, Pazla and Patusa villages in Rafiabad. Constituency Incharge and Peoples Conference Senior leader Khurshid Ahmad present on the occasion.