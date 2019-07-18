Omar calls on DDC Budgam, seeks immediate redressal of issues in Beerwah

July 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

National Conference vice president, Omar Abdullah, Wednesday called upon the district development commissioner Badgam, Dr Syed Sehrish Asghar, at her office, party spokesman said in a statement.

Omar, who formerly represented Beerwah constituency, raised range of issues with the DDC concerning Beerwah constituency.

NC vice president impressed upon DDC Budgam to ensure all basic and effective amenities to the people of Beerwah. He apprised the DDC about the shortage of drinking water and electricity in the Beerwah constituency.

“Due to nonexistence of any proper electricity schedule in Beerwah, the student community is at the receiving end. The battered condition of various roads in the constituency is also a serious concern,” apprised the DDC, AND urged her to augment the pace of road repairs in the constituency.

Omar stressed that the pace of work on various outstanding road projects in the area including Khag -Ari Panth, Beerwah-Magam-Budgam road linkages be speeded up. He acquainted the concerned DDC that the timely completion of these essential road linkages will make the lives of people in the adjoining better besides decreasing the time of travel.

Omar also took up the issue of health facilities in the Beerwah area. “People have been left to fend for themselves in wake of nonexistence of proper medical facilities and necessary medical staff. The lack of accountability in the local multi tire health facilities in Beerwah was taking its toll on the poorest of poor,” Omar, as per the party statement, told Asghar. He urged her to ensure that the patients did not have to suffer any further in the future. He also sought urgent intervention of the DDC towards ensuring accountability in various government offices in the area. Omar was accompanied by Prof. Abdul Majeed Matoo, political advisor Tanvir Sadiq and Dr. Muhammad Shafi.

Earlier, centre’s special representative to J&K Dineshwar Sharma called on Omar at his residence and discussed about the issues concerning the state.