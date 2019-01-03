About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Omar calls Mehbooba architect of 'Operation All-out'

Published at January 03, 2019


Omar calls Mehbooba architect of

Junaid Kathju

Srinagar

National Conference vice-president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday called Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti “architect” and “overseer” of “operation all-out” that killed hundreds of militants since 2015.

Omar’s jibe at Mehbooba has come at a time, when PDP chief has restarted visiting militant families in south Kashmir.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Omar said, “The architect of “Operation All-out” & the overseer of the operations that killed hundreds of militants since 2015 is now going from one militant home to the next trying to rehabilitate a badly damaged reputation (sic).” 

“She used militants by sanctioning their deaths to appease the BJP and now she uses dead militants to try to appease the voter. Just how gullible does she think people are?,” Omar tweeted.

 

