Omar blames New Delhi for attacks on Kashmiris outside Valley

Junaid KathjuSrinagar
Vice-president of National Conference (NC) and former chief minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said that Kashmiris targeted outside valley has New Delhi’s blessing.
Addressing a press conference here, Omar questioned the silence maintained by Prime Minister Narendra Modi despite vicious statements made by some politicians against Kashmiris.
“We were hoping that Prime Minister will condemn the attacks on Kashmiris. But it seems that they (centre) are playing politics on our miseries,” Omar said. “Initially we thought it was the doing of some fringe elements. But now it seems a well-planned conspiracy to target a particular community.”
Omar was referring to attacks on Kashmiri Muslims outside valley that include students, businessman and employees after the attack on CRPF convoy in which at least 40 paramilitary personnel were killed.