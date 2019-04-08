Omar best separatist when out of power: Sajad

April 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

‘He is committed errand boy of all Delhi regimes’

Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Gani Lone on Sunday accused former chief minister, Omar Abdullah of being “committed errand boy of all Delhi regimes.”

Addressing thousands of people in Hanjiveera, Pattan, Sajad said Omar Abdullah is the best separatist when out of power and a tyrannical mainstreamer when in power. He said that Omar Abdullah seems to have no recollection of the crimes of the National Conference against the Kashmiris in the last seven decades.

“The squeaky clean Omar Abdullah has forgotten 2010 massacre of young children whom he labelled as drug addicts and criminals after he sent the young souls to their graves. He has also forgotten that he opposed the application moved by Afzal Guru for shifting to Kashmir jail,” he said.

Sajad said Omar Abdullah also seems to have forgotten that he was the first person from Kashmir ever, to be a part of the BJP government at the Centre in 1999.

“And what was his job? His job at the height of human rights violations in 1999 was to travel across the globe and present the Indian point of view to the world community. So while the Kashmiris were being killed in Kashmir, Omar Abdullah was defending the killers across the world capitals. Much the same way his grandfather Sheikh sahib towed New Delhi on Kashmir at the UN in 1948,” he said. Sajad said Omar Abdullah brought and introduced pellet guns in Kashmir in 2010.

“Have you (Omar) forgotten that you placed the order for purchase of pellets guns? Can you enlighten us what was the intention in placing that order? Was it to play Holi or Diwali with your elite friends from Delhi or to use it against non-combatant Kashmiris?” he asked.

Sajad said Omar Abdullah’s father unleashed the brutal Ikhwan regime on to the hapless Kashmiris between 1996 and 2002. He said that New Delhi was willing to give autonomy to Kashmir in 1995-96, but Farooq Abdullah preferred power over it.

“It is also about time that people get to know about the genesis of the “government on platter” of 1996. This government was formed in the context of the “sky is the limit” statement of then Prime Minister Narsimha Rao who was seriously considering offering most liberal version of internal autonomy to the Kashmiri people. No Kashmiri party was willing to contest. Fearing delivery time for the Kashmiri people Farooq Abdullah decided to contest. The ugly terms of trade were similar to the 1975 accord. Give me power, have selection not election and you have to give nothing to the Kashmiri people, much the same way ex PM Sheikh Abdullah surrendered the PM post to take Oath as CM,” he said.

He alleged thousands of Kashmiris were killed and booked under Public Safety Act during the gifted regime of Farooq Abdullah. “Can we ask Omar Abdullah how many Kashmiris were killed during the “gifted” regime of 1996, how many Kashmiris were slapped with PSA during that regime, How Farooq Abdullah welcomed POTA with open arms and gave it legal access into Kashmir and how joyful he was at imprisoning Kashmiris under POTA. Have you no shame,” he said.