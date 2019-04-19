Omar, Azad, Mehbooba, Tarigami slam GoI

April 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The political parties on Thursday slammed Government of India (GoI) for suspending cross-LoC trade between two parts of divided Kashmir.

Former chief minister Omar Abdullah said, "All these years, we have been pressing for a whole-body truck scanner. Instead of going for that, they have shut down the trade completely".

He said the cross-LoC trade was a legacy of former prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and was carried forward by his successor Manmohan Singh.

"I am surprised that while claiming himself to be follower of Vajpayee, the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) is doing exactly opposite. He (Modi) should have honoured his words and deeds," Omar said.

Congress member and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "This is purely an election gimmick. The BJP is feeling that the ground is slipping under its feet and now they are desperately looking at further polarising the Lok Sabha elections."

Azad, who is campaigning in Kerala, said over phone that during the past few months, there have been no reports of any illegalities at the two trading centres.

"The BJP should know that the public is aware about such moves which are made in the name of their so-called national security.

"The trade had almost come down to bare minimum ever since Modi took over as Prime Minister," Azad said.

PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti tweeted, "Using Kashmir as a scapegoat to claw its way back to power won't help BJP. It's an excuse to worsen ties with Pak despite their peace overtures. By doing this PM Modi has dismantled a CBM initiated by Vajpayee. Won't be surprised if an attack on Pakistan is in the offing."

She was referring to Confidence-building measures (CMBs) initiated by the former PM.

CPM (M) state secretary Mohammed Yusuf Tarigami said, "What we want is more trade between two regions and people-to-people contact. But unfortunately what is happening now is that whatever little opportunities were available, are being blocked now."