Omar, Azad condemn 'horrible' attacks in Sri Lanka

April 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Sunday while condemning the attacks Lanka in which at least 137 people were killed said the hope to see the end of terror attacks in Sri Lanka has been shattered.

Omar wrote of twiiter: "Terrorism strikes #SriLanka again. It had been hoped that the end of the war with the Tamil Tigers would also see the end of terror attacks on the Emerald Isle but sadly that hope has been shattered today."

In another tweet Omar said "While condemning these horrible attacks, designed to cause massive loss of life on a day that was to be celebrated, my prayers for the deceased & injured as also for their loved ones."

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, condemning the violence said there was no place for terrorism and intoleance in a civilized society.

Talking to a news agency Azad said: “There is no place for violence, terrorism and intolerance in any civilized society and we all are resolved to fight against such forces with all might at our command.”