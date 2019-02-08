About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Omar asks those aligned with BJP to explain report on purported Defence Ministry note

Published at February 08, 2019 01:29 PM 0Comment(s)1005views


Omar asks those aligned with BJP to explain report on purported Defence Ministry note

Press Trust of India

Srinagar

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah Friday said he would like to see how those aligned with the BJP would explain reports that the Defence Ministry had protested over the mechanism being adopted by the PMO for the Rafale deal.

He had tagged a document, purportedly of the Defence Ministry, which was published as part of a news report by The Hindu.

According to the article, the ministry had raised strong objections to "parallel negotiations" conducted by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) with the French side.

"I'd like to see how this one is explained by the talking heads aligned to the BJP. @PMOIndia 'weakened the negotiating position of the Ministry of Defence & the Indian Negotiating Team' as per this note in a MOD file that went up the the Defence Minister," the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister claimed.

The National Conference was an ally of NDA when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the prime minister but shifted to UPA-II in 2009.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top