Omar asks Governor to prove horse trading charges

Onus on PDP to legally challenge dissolution of Assembly
• Grand Alliance Govt was to protect state’s special status
• LA was to be dissolved after defending Art 35A in SC
• I and my father refused CM’s chair
• PDP-NC-Cong alliance was restricted to Govt formation only
• Mainstream parties still relevant, can’t be put on backburner
Junaid KathjuSrinagar, Nov 22:
National Conference vice-president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah Thursday asked Governor Satya Pal Malik to name the parties who have resorted to horse-trading of MLAs to form the government based on which he decided to dissolve the assembly in a hasty manner.
He also said onus on legal challenge to dissolution of Assembly by Governor lies with Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Addressing a press conference, Omar said as per Governor’s own statement, there was extensive horse trading and possible exchange of money in order to secure the support of legislators to form the government in the State.
“Now you can’t accuse us (NC, PDP and Congress) of horse-trading. We were three parties that came together to form the government. But after our letter for staking claim of the government, the second letter (from Sajad Lone led PC) claimed to have support from BJP and 18 elected members. On this, Governor said money was exchanging hands,” he said.
Omar said if Governor has the names of politicians resorting to horse-trading then it must be made public.
“Let us put aside what happens to us (NC, PDP, Congress) for a minute. But people have every right to know who all were involved in money exchange to bought MLAs. Governor should clear the air surround it,” he said.
Asked whether they would legally challenge dissolution of Assembly by Governor, Omar said, “It has to be decided by the PDP and our party could only provide a moral support”.
“Legally we (NC) don’t have case to make. Our communication was with PDP. I don’t have the document to claim that Governor declined our bid for government formation. If a challenge has to be mounted, it has to be mounted on Mehbooba Mufti’s letter to Governor. It is for PDP to decide if they want to take a legal course on this. At the most, we can provide a moral support,” he said.
According to him, if things would have gone as per plan, they would have probably given the letter of support to PDP today.
"We were asked for a letter of support by the PDP and I told them that I can only take a decision after consulting my party. I told them we will need a day or two to get that organized," he said.
Abdullah said the deal to form a coalition government with PDP and Congress was to defend Article 35A whose hearing is scheduled on January next year.
“The deal was that after defending Article 35A, CM will resign and assembly be dissolved for fresh elections,” he said adding, “Both me and my father were offered Chief Minister’s chair but we declined. The purpose of this coalition was not to grab power but to save the state from the current mess and uncertainty.”
He further said that had this “grand alliance” been formed in 2015, situation in the State would have been altogether different.
Pitching for fresh elections in the state, Omar said, “It should be held sooner than later.”
Asked whether NC would continue alliance with PDP, he said, "Nobody ever suggested we will be fighting elections. I don't in any way believe all three parties fighting elections together can make situation in Jammu and Kashmir better.”
“Opposition is healthy for any government. I have already sent my best wishes to Mehbooba for next elections,” he said.
Omar denied “irrelevance” of mainstream political parties before the writ of New Delhi. “It was in fact the “relevance” of alliance between the three regional parties that prompted Government of India (GoI) to dissolve the assembly in a hasty manner.”
He said the way BJP general secretary Ram Madhav reacted after the alliance between the NC, PDP and Congress, it proved that regional parties can’t be put on backburner in the state affairs.
“If we were irrelevant none of this could have happened yesterday. Against their wishes, Assembly got dissolved. Ram Madhav was not upset for nothing. He was dreaming of forming the government in the state. And it got crushed,” added Omar.