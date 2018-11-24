Omar asks authorities to clear doubt over civilian killing in Budgam

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Former chief minister Omar Abdullah Saturday asked the authorities to clear doubt over the killing of a civilian in a firing incident in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.
“Conflicting reports of the circumstances surrounding Ishfaq Ahmed’s shooting. It’s imperative that the administration establish the factual position to the satisfaction of the people, especially Ishfaq’s family. May Ishfaq find his place in Jannat,” tweeted Abdullah.
According to reports, Ishfaq was allegedly killed in Army firing near its camp at Chattergam area of the district last night.
However, Army denied the allegations, saying the civilian was killed in a gunfire by militants some “500-600 metres” away from the Chattergam Army camp.