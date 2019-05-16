Omar accuses EC of colluding with BJP

May 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Accusing Election Commission (EC) of teaming up with BJP in West Bengal to have a tailor made campaign designed to fragment and polarise the electorate, former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah said none of it will matter because AITC will sweep the parliamentary elections on May 23.



“The BJP can team up with the EC in West Bengal, they can have a tailor made campaign designed to fragment & polarise the electorate, they can have all their model code violations overlooked. None of it will matter because on the 23rd @MamataOfficial didi will sweep West Bengal,” Omar, who is the National Conference (NC) Vice President, wrote on micro-blogging site twitter.